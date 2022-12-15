IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A fire broke out on Thursday at an oil plant in the city of Angarsk in the Russian region of Irkutsk at an area of 2,500 square meters; two people were injured, Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region, said.

"(There is) a serious fire at the processing unit of the ANKhK (Angarsk Petrochemical Company) industrial plant in Angarsk. The area of the fire is about 2,500 square meters. The regional health ministry informs about two casualties. They were taken to a hospital," Kobzev said on Telegram.

Over 100 people and 25 units of equipment are extinguishing the fire, the governor said, adding that the incident did not affect the work of infrastructure, and there is no threat to the city's population.