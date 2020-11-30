UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire At Oil Refinery In Iraq's North Following Air Strike Extinguished - Oil Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Fire at Oil Refinery in Iraq's North Following Air Strike Extinguished - Oil Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The fire at the As Siniyah oil refinery in Iraq's northern province of Saladin has been extinguished following a missile strike earlier in the day, with no ensuing casualties, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a press release on Sunday.

The small refinery in As Siniyah, located not far from Iraq's largest oil refinery of Baiji, was hit by a rocket on Sunday evening, catching massive fire.

"The North Refineries Company (NRC) has announced that the fire that broke out in one of the storage facilities of As Siniyah refinery following the rocket hit was extinguished," the ministry said on Facebook.

According to the press release, the ministry has established no casualties as a result of the incident and is currently underway assessing the material damage in order for the refinery to resume operations within the next few hours.

An investigation is underway by the responsible Iraqi government agencies.

As reported by Iraqi news agency INA, a Katyusha rocket had been fired at the facility from the highway segment between the cities of Haditha and As Siniyah.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Facebook Iraq Company Oil Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

56 minutes ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

3 hours ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

3 hours ago

Seatrade Middle East Virtual launches trail blazin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.