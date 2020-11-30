(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The fire at the As Siniyah oil refinery in Iraq's northern province of Saladin has been extinguished following a missile strike earlier in the day, with no ensuing casualties, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a press release on Sunday.

The small refinery in As Siniyah, located not far from Iraq's largest oil refinery of Baiji, was hit by a rocket on Sunday evening, catching massive fire.

"The North Refineries Company (NRC) has announced that the fire that broke out in one of the storage facilities of As Siniyah refinery following the rocket hit was extinguished," the ministry said on Facebook.

According to the press release, the ministry has established no casualties as a result of the incident and is currently underway assessing the material damage in order for the refinery to resume operations within the next few hours.

An investigation is underway by the responsible Iraqi government agencies.

As reported by Iraqi news agency INA, a Katyusha rocket had been fired at the facility from the highway segment between the cities of Haditha and As Siniyah.