Fire Breaks Out At LNG Plant In Northeastern Iran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) A fire broke out on Monday at a plant producing liquefied natural gas in the northeastern Iranian city of Fariman, state media said.

The blaze was quickly put out, according to the Press tv news channel.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or a possible cause of the fire.

This is the latest in a series of fires that have hit sensitive Iranian facilities in the past weeks. A blaze swept through a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz in early July, and a blast followed by a fire was reported at a gas storage tank near a military site east of Tehran on June 26.

