Fire Breaks Out At Oil Pipeline In Israel After Shelling From Gaza Strip - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:50 AM

Fire Breaks Out at Oil Pipeline in Israel After Shelling From Gaza Strip - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A fire broke out on a section of the Eilat-Ashkelon oil pipeline in Israel after a direct hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli tv Channel 13 reported.

It said direct damage to the fuel tank of an oil infrastructure facility in the area of the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline was recorded.

The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. During this time, more than 600 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 200 of them. Israel also delivered strikes on the Gaza Strip, which, as the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry spokesman said earlier, killed 30 people, including ten children, in two days.

