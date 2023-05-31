UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out At Oil Plant In Russia's Krasnodar Preliminary Due To Drone Hit - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) A fire broke out early on Wednesday at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar territory preliminary due to a drone crash, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"There is a fire on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery in the Seversky district. One of the installations for crude oil distillation is on fire.

The preliminary cause is a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) hit. The fire has already been localized in an area of 100 square meters. There are no casualties," the governor said on Telegram.

The plant's fire brigades, as well as firefighters of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and emergency services, were working at the site to quickly extinguish the fire, Kondratyev said, adding that the fire had already been extinguished.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Governor Russia Oil Vehicle Krasnodar SITE

