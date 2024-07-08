Fire Breaks Out At Pakistan Stock Exchange Building In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:59 AM
The latest reports suggest that fortunately, there were no casualties, though some material damage occurred.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) A fire broke out Monday morning on the fourth floor of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) building in Karachi due to a short circuit.
The rescue teams quickly responded, deploying five fire tenders, a snorkel, and a browser to control the blaze, which was intense initially but swiftly contained.
Trading at the psx was temporarily suspended as a precaution, with the building reopening after an evacuation.
PSX's General Manager Jawad H Hashmi announced trading suspension from 10:25 am to 11:25 am.
Access to the building was restricted temporarily for many firms.
Fortunately, there were no casualties, though some material damage occurred.
The Deputy Commissioner South confirmed the fire was not severe.
Recent fire incidents in Karachi, amid rising heatwave conditions, have raised concerns about fire safety measures in the city.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates41 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 20243 hours ago
-
Seminar on 'deforestation impact on Pakistan' held3 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 20243 hours ago
-
Session held to promote trade relations between Pakistan, Indonesia15 hours ago
-
Chairman PARC vows to provide high yielding, quality seeds to farmers16 hours ago
-
Forex trading reflects global financial stability; Experts17 hours ago
-
Call for overhaul of export training infrastructure18 hours ago
-
Strict implementation of price control mechanism ordered18 hours ago
-
FTO Advisor cautions taxpayers of scammers18 hours ago
-
Malaysian heroic movie 'PASKAL' screens in ASEAN Movie Night in Embassy23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 20241 day ago