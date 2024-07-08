Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out At Pakistan Stock Exchange Building In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:59 AM

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

The latest reports suggest that fortunately, there were no casualties, though some material damage occurred.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) A fire broke out Monday morning on the fourth floor of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) building in Karachi due to a short circuit.

The rescue teams quickly responded, deploying five fire tenders, a snorkel, and a browser to control the blaze, which was intense initially but swiftly contained.

Trading at the psx was temporarily suspended as a precaution, with the building reopening after an evacuation.

PSX's General Manager Jawad H Hashmi announced trading suspension from 10:25 am to 11:25 am.

Access to the building was restricted temporarily for many firms.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, though some material damage occurred.

The Deputy Commissioner South confirmed the fire was not severe.

Recent fire incidents in Karachi, amid rising heatwave conditions, have raised concerns about fire safety measures in the city.

More Stories From Business