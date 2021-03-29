MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A fire continues to spread at an oil refinery in Indonesia's West Java Province after an explosion, local residents are being evacuated, the Republika national daily reports.

Earlier, Radio Elshinta reported that a strong explosion had occurred at an oil refinery, belonging to the Pertamina company, in Indonesia's Balongan. The blast led to a fire.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

According to the Republika newspaper, the blast was likely caused by a lightning strike that occurred during a thunderstorm.

Locals are being evacuated from the Balongan area as the fire continues to spread. Republika said hundreds of firefighting vehicles are trying to extinguish the blaze and a road leading to the oil refinery has been blocked off by authorities.