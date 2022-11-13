Fire Erupts at Engine Oil Factory in Iran, Leaves at Least 15 People Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) A fire broke out at a motor engine oil factory in the town of Mobarakeh in Iran's central province of Isfahan on Sunday morning, leaving at least 15 people injured, Iranian media report.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the blaze was reported at 10 a.m.

(07:00 GMT) on Sunday. Fire brigades were immediately deployed to the scene.

All tanks at the plant were filled with chemical substances when the fire erupted, the news agency said.

Later in the day, the YJC outlet said that at least 15 people suffered smoke poisoning during the fire, five of whom were taken to hospital.