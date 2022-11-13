UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts At Engine Oil Factory In Iran, Leaves At Least 15 People Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Fire Erupts at Engine Oil Factory in Iran, Leaves at Least 15 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) A fire broke out at a motor engine oil factory in the town of Mobarakeh in Iran's central province of Isfahan on Sunday morning, leaving at least 15 people injured, Iranian media report.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the blaze was reported at 10 a.m.

(07:00 GMT) on Sunday. Fire brigades were immediately deployed to the scene.

All tanks at the plant were filled with chemical substances when the fire erupted, the news agency said.

Later in the day, the YJC outlet said that at least 15 people suffered smoke poisoning during the fire, five of whom were taken to hospital.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iran Oil Isfahan Sunday Media

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.