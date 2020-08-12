(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a fire that followed an oil spill at a pipeline in the Oktyabrsky district of the northern Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area in Russia, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that the oil spill occurred at 07:35 GMT on the territory of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the Oktyabrsky district and resulted in a fire affecting an area of 150 square meters (1,615 square feet).

"As a result of a fire on the oil pipeline of a pumping station in the Oktyabrsky district, according to preliminary data, three people were injured, one of them died," the authorities said, adding that all those injured were hospitalized.

The emergency services also said that they were currently searching for eight people who were near the site of the fire, adding that 31 people and eight pieces of equipment are involved in putting out the fire.