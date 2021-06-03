UrduPoint.com
Fire Hits Iranian Pipeline Hours After Oil Refinery Blaze - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Fire Hits Iranian Pipeline Hours After Oil Refinery Blaze - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) An oil spill at a pipeline in southwestern Iran started a fire on Wednesday night, shortly after a major blaze erupted at a refinery near Tehran, media said on Thursday.

"Spilled oil caught fire after being exposed to high air temperature," a spokesperson for the National Iranian Oil Company was quoted by the YJC news agency as saying.

Firefighters put out the fire. No casualties were reported.

A blaze tore through an oil refinery on Tehran's southern outskirts on Wednesday evening after an emergency liquid gas line sparked a fire. Iranian media said it was taken under control on Thursday.

