Fire Hits Iranian Pipeline Hours After Oil Refinery Blaze - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) An oil spill at a pipeline in southwestern Iran started a fire on Wednesday night, shortly after a major blaze erupted at a refinery near Tehran, media said on Thursday.

"Spilled oil caught fire after being exposed to high air temperature," a spokesperson for the National Iranian Oil Company was quoted by the YJC news agency as saying.

Firefighters put out the fire. No casualties were reported.

A blaze tore through an oil refinery on Tehran's southern outskirts on Wednesday evening after an emergency liquid gas line sparked a fire. Iranian media said it was taken under control on Thursday.