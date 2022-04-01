(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) An oil depot caught fire on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A fire has hit an oil depot in the city of Belgorod. All the emergency services have been sent to the site. Measures are being taken to tackle the blaze," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.