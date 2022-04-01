UrduPoint.com

Fire Hits Oil Depot In Russia's Belgorod Near Border With Ukraine - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Fire Hits Oil Depot in Russia's Belgorod Near Border With Ukraine - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) An oil depot caught fire on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A fire has hit an oil depot in the city of Belgorod. All the emergency services have been sent to the site. Measures are being taken to tackle the blaze," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Oil Belgorod SITE Border All

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

8 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

8 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

8 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.