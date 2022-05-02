CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) An oil refinery in Iraq's Kurdistan Region came under rocket fire on Sunday night, Sky news Arabia reports.

The attack caused a fire at the oil refinery, located in Erbil Governorate, close to the administrative border with the Nineveh Governorate, sources told the tv channel.

No injuries were reported among the oil refinery employees. The fire has been extinguished.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement, saying that terrorist groups are responsible for the attack, which was launched from the Nineveh region.