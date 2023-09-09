Open Menu

Firms Listed On Beijing Bourse Report Steady Revenue Growth In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Firms listed on Beijing bourse report steady revenue growth in H1

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Firms listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) reported a year-on-year growth of 4.43 percent in operating revenues in the first half of the year, the exchange said.

Operating revenues of firms listed on the bourse totaled about 77.03 billion Yuan (about 10.68 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the first six months, the data showed.

Despite multiple headwinds, firms on the bourse have adhered to innovation-drive strategy, demonstrating strong resilience and development potential, the exchange said, citing that over 90 percent of these firms have made profits in the first half.

Spending on R&D by BSE-listed firms has grown 3.7 percent year on year to 3.27 billion yuan in the first half, the data showed.

