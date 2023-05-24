UrduPoint.com

First 100Mcm Of Gas From Azerbaijan To Hungary To Be Delivered By Year-End - Szijjarto

The first 100 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas from Azerbaijan should be delivered to Hungary by the end of 2023, with subsequent the volume of supplies growing to billion cubic meters, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

Earlier in the month, Szijjarto said that Budapest is holding talks with Ankara to buy Turkish natural gas and transit Azerbaijani gas to Hungary through Turkey.

"As a result of the political agreement with Azerbaijan, our trade negotiations have led to little success � this year the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Hungary will begin.

This year, 100 million cubic meters will be received. This is not much in terms of annual Hungarian consumption � about 1.5% percent � but it is the first step towards concluding a long-term contract with Azerbaijan for several billion (cubic meters of gas)," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

