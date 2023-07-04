Open Menu

First Baby Born In UK's NHS Says Staff Pay Rise Would Be Perfect Gift

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Aneira Thomas holds the honour of being the first baby born on Britain's National Health Service and, as they both celebrate their 75th birthday, she says her "best present" would be a pay rise for its embattled staff

Swansea, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Aneira Thomas holds the honour of being the first baby born on Britain's National Health Service and, as they both celebrate their 75th birthday, she says her "best present" would be a pay rise for its embattled staff.

The fates of both have been intertwined since the clock ticked over to July 5, 1948, with former nurse Thomas dedicating decades of service to the NHS, which she credits with saving her and her children's lives.

As both turn 75 on Wednesday, Thomas recalled what her mother Edna had told her about her extraordinary birth.

"It was leading up to midnight. She remembers the doctors and nurse in the delivery room in.

.. a little cottage hospital at the bottom of the Black Mountains," said Thomas in the living room of her daughter's house near Swansea, south Wales.

"Her recollection is that instead of telling her to push... the doctor kept looking at the clock, and looking back at mum, and the words he kept saying were 'hold on Edna, hold on'.

"And she held her breath for one minute and pushed me out the exact time the NHS was being formed by the great man Aneurin Bevan," the mastermind of the West's first service offering free medical care to the entire population.

"The doctors were very excited because every maternity room around Great Britain was waiting for the first baby."

More Stories From Business