First Biotech Park Of Pakistan In M3 Industrial City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:11 PM

First Biotechnology Park of Pakistan will be established in M3 industrial city while government was also contemplating to set up proposed National University of Biosciences to benefit from the expertise of Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biotechnology (NIAB) and National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Dr. Shahid Mansoor, Director General NIBGE said this during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday. He said that cutting edge biotechnology gained importance in almost all segments of economy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):First Biotechnology Park of Pakistan will be established in M3 industrial city while government was also contemplating to set up proposed National University of Biosciences to benefit from the expertise of Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biotechnology (NIAB) and National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Dr. Shahid Mansoor, Director General NIBGE said this during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday. He said that cutting edge biotechnology gained importance in almost all segments of economy. " For Biotechnology Park the NIBGE has 12 acres of land in M3 Industry city near Sahianwala interchange. Its scientists will provide Research and Development facilities while businessmen in general and young entrepreneurs in particular will commercialize new and innovative technologies".

He urged FCCI to work closely with NIBGE and take responsibility to finance different pilot projects based on new and workable ideas.

Explaining the achievements of NIBGE, he said that it introduced the innovative idea of floating gardens to recycle the industrial effluent.

"These floating gardens are being successfully used in Chakera water treatment ponds by Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA)", he said, and added that this facility could also be provided for Paharang and Maduaana drains passing from the western and eastern side of the city.

"These floating gardens will treat the waste water before its safe discharge into the nearby river", he said, and added that it will not pollute the river water and thus play an instrumental role in saving aquatic life.

He further said that treated water of these drains could also be used for irrigation purposes in the water starved areas of the region.

Ch Talat Mahmood Senior Vice President FCCI appreciated the role of NIAB and NIBGE in the overall development of Pakistan and said that the main goal was to disseminate innovative technology at the grassroots level and for this target the FCCI and NIBGE should ink a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU).

