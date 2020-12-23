UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Cargo Train From Turkey To China Reaches Xian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:16 PM

First cargo train from Turkey to China reaches Xian

The first cargo train from Turkey to China has arrived in the northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an, with all goods finishing customs clearance, according to local authorities

XI'AN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The first cargo train from Turkey to China has arrived in the northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an, with all goods finishing customs clearance, according to local authorities.

The cargo train, which left Istanbul on Dec. 4, traveled 8,693 km with 42 containers carrying products worth about 10.4 million Yuan (about 1.59 million U.S. Dollars), according to Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park.

"The joyous occasion marks the revival of the historical ties between Turkey and China," said Abdulkadir Emin Onen, Turkish ambassador to China, while addressing a ceremony to mark the event.

He added that the railway connection between China and Europe has become even more vital during the pandemic as freight trains play a crucial role in stabilizing the international logistics supply chain.

"Further use of the railway connection between Turkey and China will accelerate economic activity across Eurasia," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Turkey China Istanbul Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

6 minutes ago

21 booked over water theft in sargodha

1 minute ago

Moscow Declares Personae Non Gratae Two Colombian ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Punjab on Wednesd ..

1 minute ago

Speakers calls for increasing awareness, fostering ..

2 minutes ago

Three French police shot dead responding to domest ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.