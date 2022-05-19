UrduPoint.com

First Cargo Train Of Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 02:33 PM

First cargo train of Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle launched

Carrying goods worth over 3 million yuan (about 443,400 U.S. dollars), the first cargo train of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle departed from a station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for Chengdu, capital of neighboring Sichuan Province Thursday

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Carrying goods worth over 3 million Yuan (about 443,400 U.S. Dollars), the first cargo train of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle departed from a station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for Chengdu, capital of neighboring Sichuan Province Thursday.

The Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle is another important regional development strategy, following the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

In 2021, the two-way cargo transport between Chengdu and Chongqing had reached 379 million tonnes. However, the cargo service between Chengdu and Chongqing mostly relied on road transport, whereas rail transport only accounted for 4.

2 percent.

The cargo train of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, scheduled to run one or two times a day, can also connect the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, the China-Europe freight train, the golden waterway of the Yangtze River and many domestic rail freight channels.

"The new cargo train service will further optimize the resource allocation in the area of Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, promote the economic and trade exchanges between the two cities and contribute to carbon neutralization," said Ba Chuanjiang, an official with the port logistics office of Chongqing municipal government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Road Chongqing Chengdu Circle Gold From Government Million

Recent Stories

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

8 minutes ago
 New airport commissioned in SW China's Sichuan

New airport commissioned in SW China's Sichuan

1 minute ago
 'No shortcuts' to Ukraine EU membership: Scholz

'No shortcuts' to Ukraine EU membership: Scholz

1 minute ago
 Cinese shares close higher Thursday

Cinese shares close higher Thursday

1 minute ago
 U.S. confirms first monkeypox case in 2022

U.S. confirms first monkeypox case in 2022

1 minute ago
 Japan's imports hit record high in April on rising ..

Japan's imports hit record high in April on rising energy costs, yen's drop

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.