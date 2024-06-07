Open Menu

First Cherry Shipment From Gilgit-Baltistan Reaches In China

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Assistant Director Trade Development Authority Gilgit-Baltistan, Nazir Ali on Friday said that Gilgit-Baltistan's first cherry shipment has reached China, marking a significant milestone in the region's fruit export industry.

According to Assistant Director Trade Development Authority Gilgit-Baltistan, This achievement has brought joy to local farmers who are expected to earn millions of rupees from the export.

He said that this year 500 tons of cherries will be exported to China, generating substantial revenue for the country.

The provincial government has been working hard to promote the export of cherries and other fruits from the region, he said, adding that the export of cherries will not only benefit local farmers but also highlight the importance of this fruit in the region.

He expressed hope that the region will become economically stable through such initiatives.

This achievement is a result of the government's efforts to provide market access to local farmers and promote the region's fruit industry, he added.

The successful export of cherries is expected to open up new opportunities for the region's farmers and contribute to the country's economy.

