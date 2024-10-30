Open Menu

First Consignment Of Pakistani Tractors Reaches Kenya, Tanzania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

First consignment of Pakistani tractors reaches Kenya, Tanzania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The first consignment of Pakistani tractors reached Tanzania, one of one of Kenya- Tanzania-based company Masai Trekta Company Ltd.

The first consignment of Pakistani tractors imported from ‘Pak Tractors House’ a Lahore-based company, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The commercial section of Pakistan in Nairobi facilitated the importer company.

