First Consignment Of Pakistani Tractors Reached Tanzania

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Secretary Commerce, Mr. Jawad Paul, Pakistan High Commission in Kenya, Nairobi facilitated a Kenyan-Tanzania based Company ‘Masai TrektaCompany Ltd’ to import tractors from Pakistan.

The High Commissioner Ibrar Hussain and Commercial Counsellor Adeela Younis in Nairobi facilitated the importing company “Masai Trekta" in Nairobi.

The first consignment of Pakistani tractors arrived in Tanzania, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Masai TrektaCompany Ltd imported these tractors from “Pak-Tractors House"- a Lahore based company.

Masai Trekta Company Ltd has opened their tractors distribution head office in Tanzania to sell ATS tractors from Pakistan.

Due to this development, more exports of tractors to Tanzania are expected.

