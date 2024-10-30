First Consignment Of Pakistani Tractors Reached Tanzania
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Secretary Commerce, Mr. Jawad Paul, Pakistan High Commission in Kenya, Nairobi facilitated a Kenyan-Tanzania based Company ‘Masai TrektaCompany Ltd’ to import tractors from Pakistan.
The High Commissioner Ibrar Hussain and Commercial Counsellor Adeela Younis in Nairobi facilitated the importing company “Masai Trekta" in Nairobi.
The first consignment of Pakistani tractors arrived in Tanzania, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Masai TrektaCompany Ltd imported these tractors from “Pak-Tractors House"- a Lahore based company.
Masai Trekta Company Ltd has opened their tractors distribution head office in Tanzania to sell ATS tractors from Pakistan.
Due to this development, more exports of tractors to Tanzania are expected.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Business
-
First consignment of Pakistani tractors reaches Kenya, Tanzania1 hour ago
-
SECP engages to advance “Insured Pakistan” initiative1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's economic confidence improves in October2 hours ago
-
Export of footwear increases 9.58% in Jul-Sep3 hours ago
-
Gold price hits new record high3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 20247 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal reviews draft plan ..18 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation technologies19 hours ago
-
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs19 hours ago