First-ever Data Fest on Oct 20 to unleash power of data for development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will organize the first-ever Data Fest on October 20-21 to bring together data producers and users from various sectors to foster innovation, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making.

"To be held at the Pak China Friendship Center, the event will serve as a marketplace for data exchange, promote data-driven innovation, and foster data literacy, showcase the benefits of data integration and visualizations," PBS Spokesperson Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said while talking to the media.

He said the Data Fest 2024 would bring together experts, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders to harness the power of data for national development.

The Fest would also afford a great opportunity for the media including the live streaming of keynote presentations and panel discussions, special access to keynote speakers and panelists, priority interviews with industry experts, complimentary event passes and recognition on the social media platforms, he added.

The spokesperson also highlighted the thematic areas of the event including Data for Life and Equity; Data for Governance and Growth; Harnessing Data for Fiscal Resilience; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management; and Data Integration and Visualization for Development.

The event would also feature addresses by renowned experts, panel discussions on cutting-edge topics, display of innovative data products and services, networking opportunities with global and national stakeholders, he added.