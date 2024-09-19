First-ever Data Fest On Oct 20 To Unleash Power Of Data For Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will organize the first-ever Data Fest on October 20-21 to bring together data producers and users from various sectors to foster innovation, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making.
"To be held at the Pak China Friendship Center, the event will serve as a marketplace for data exchange, promote data-driven innovation, and foster data literacy, showcase the benefits of data integration and visualizations," PBS Spokesperson Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said while talking to the media.
He said the Data Fest 2024 would bring together experts, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders to harness the power of data for national development.
The Fest would also afford a great opportunity for the media including the live streaming of keynote presentations and panel discussions, special access to keynote speakers and panelists, priority interviews with industry experts, complimentary event passes and recognition on the social media platforms, he added.
The spokesperson also highlighted the thematic areas of the event including Data for Life and Equity; Data for Governance and Growth; Harnessing Data for Fiscal Resilience; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management; and Data Integration and Visualization for Development.
The event would also feature addresses by renowned experts, panel discussions on cutting-edge topics, display of innovative data products and services, networking opportunities with global and national stakeholders, he added.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Business
-
Enhancing Pak-Swiss trade ties top priority: Envoy1 hour ago
-
Ahsan sees Balochistan as country’s most prosperous province in 15-20 years2 hours ago
-
KP govt making efforts for all possible facilitation of industrialists: CM aide2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 997 more points3 hours ago
-
Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister meets Jam Kamal Khan3 hours ago
-
National economy inching towards ‘growth’ from stability: PM’s Coordinator5 hours ago
-
Food imports decline by 18.15% in first two months FY 2024-255 hours ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points6 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.268,5007 hours ago