First Female Commuter Train Driver Begins Work In Russia After Controversial Ban Lifted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:14 AM

A woman drove a commuter train from a Moscow rail station to a western suburb on Tuesday, marking an end to a controversial ban on female train drivers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A woman drove a commuter train from a Moscow rail station to a western suburb on Tuesday, marking an end to a controversial ban on female train drivers.

The state operator of Moscow's suburban rail system said 25-year-old Elena Lysenko-Saltykova drove the train from Kievsky rail station to the district of Novo-Peredelkino.

"I have waited for this moment so long ... It is hard to describe what I felt. I was very excited," Elena was quoted as saying in a press release.

After years of lobbying, the Labor Ministry cut its controversial list of 456 jobs that women were barred from down to 100 in December, effective January 1, saying that many of their aspects became automated.

