UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Fish Cargo Ship Arrives At Gwadar Seaport

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

First fish cargo ship arrives at Gwadar seaport

The first international fish cargo ship containing 200 tons of fish has arrived at Gwadar seaport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The first international fish cargo ship containing 200 tons of fish has arrived at Gwadar seaport.

"Under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to kick off operations at the Gwadar Port under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has taken the initiative which resulted in arrival of the first fish carrier containing 200 Tons of fish from international waters at Gwadar," a statement issued by FBR on Friday.

The fish will be shipped to China in reefer containers opening up a new era of prosperity and growth for the people of Baluchistan and the economy of the country. Pakistan Customs is all geared up to realize the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Gwadar into an International Transit trade Hub and facilitate trade through Gwadar Port, the statement aded.

FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10.

03.2020.

A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders and transform Gwadar into a Transit trade hub.

As a result of this proactive approach and support of all stakeholders, in the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo including LPG, Steel Pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan is scheduled to arrive at Gwadar Port.

This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the Port and excellent trade facilitation measures put in place by Pakistan Customs.

Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and will help the country in earning much needed foreign exchange in the future. During the recent visit of a high level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan led by Advisor on Commerce, the Afghan businessmen have shown interest in making investment for trade through Gwadar Port.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan LPG Prime Minister Exchange Business China Visit CPEC Gwadar Hub FBR Commerce All From

Recent Stories

SAPM for adopting narrative to raise importance of ..

1 minute ago

Children education top priority of Govt: Bushra Ri ..

1 minute ago

ATC convicts another JuD leader in terror finance ..

1 minute ago

EU Wishes to Work With Beijing on Climate Change - ..

1 minute ago

ICT administration sealed 36 restaurants for not c ..

4 minutes ago

Children should be given freedom to enjoy their li ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.