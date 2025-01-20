Open Menu

First Flight Successfully Lands At Gwadar Int’l Airport

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:57 PM

National airline's flight, PK 503, lands at the New Gwadar Airport at 11:14am

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) In a major development, A first flight successfully landed at Gwadar International Airport on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority dismissed rumors regarding the operationalization of the New Gwadar International Airport, calling them baseless.

The spokesperson stated that the international airport became operational as per the scheduled plan. Therefore, the news of the cancellation of the airport's operationalization due to rains is unfounded. The people, he said, should not pay heed to rumors and should rely only on verified sources for information.

The first flight from Karachi landed at Gwadar Airport, where it was welcomed by the Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, as well as Federal Minister Khawaja Asif. The national airline's flight, PK 503, landed at the New Gwadar Airport at 11:14am.

As usual, the national airline used an ATR aircraft for the Gwadar flight.

According to the aviation sources, the departure of this flight from Karachi was delayed by 45 minutes, and it took off at 10am instead of the scheduled time of 9:14am. Upon landing at the New Gwadar Airport, the first flight from Karachi was greeted with a water salute.

Gwadar International Airport, the largest airport in Pakistan in terms of area, is located 26 kilometers from Gwadar city at the Gundani site, covering an area of 430 acres.

The airport, built at a cost of 50 billion rupees, features a single runway that is 3,658 meters long and 75 meters wide, capable of accommodating large aircraft. The airport would be able to accommodate large aircraft like the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

The symbolic inauguration of the New Gwadar Airport was held on October 14, 2024, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but the regular landing of flights at the airport officially begins today.

