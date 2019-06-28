First G20 Session Makes No Surprise as States Still Divided on Major Challenges - Oreshkin

The first G20 session in Japan's Osaka, which took place earlier on Friday, did not produce big surprises, with countries still lacking a consolidated stance on certain economic and trade challenges, including issues related to the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The first G20 session in Japan's Osaka, which took place earlier on Friday, did not produce big surprises, with countries still lacking a consolidated stance on certain economic and trade challenges, including issues related to the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said.

"The G20 has started its work, and the first session devoted to world trade and the global economy has already been held. First, there are no big surprises. We see that there are serious concerns about what is happening with the world economy, today many leaders delivered their speeches and [International Monetary Fund Managing Director] Christine Lagarde spoke about it," Oreshkin told reporters after the session.

He noted that global economic growth was slowing down, with economic outlooks revised downwards over risks that associated primarily with global trade.

"Everyone says that it is necessary to solve problems, they are also obvious � all participants of the summit repeat it � these are problems related to the reform of the WTO. But, in fact, there is no consolidated position yet, so once again: the G20 summit is opening without surprises," the minister said.