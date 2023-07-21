First Global Media Forum begins in Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the first-ever Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution" here on Friday

SHUSHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ), President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the first-ever Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution" here on Friday.

The media forum was organized on the occasion of the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Press which brought together 150 participants from 49 countries, including 34 state news agencies - Associated Press of Pakistan among them - and 12 international and media organizations, besides 60 local media heads and representatives.

President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the audience, said the role of media was significant in educating the people and highlighting their problems.

He hailed the role of social media, saying he also got information from social media tools about the issues, besides the traditional media.

Talking about liberated areas and war, he said "From the first day, even I would say, from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War, T�rkiye, its people and its leader were side by side with us. The statement of President Erdogan in the first hours of the Second Karabakh War that Azerbaijan is not alone was a great moral support to us.

"After the victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan and T�rkiye formalized their relationship, which, actually, were de facto relations between allies." The Forum is scheduled to discuss critical issues of global importance in the media and information communication fields. The world's illustrious media leaders, experts, professors will deliberate about new tools of journalism and communications in the digital era, digital transformation, media management and sustainable media business models, and media literacy in the new media, methods of fighting disinformation and fake news, and the safety of journalists.

The Non-Aligned Movement Media Platform initiative will also be put forward by the Forum.

It is the first time that the city of Shusha has brought together heads of the world's leading media and journalist organizations, media and communication experts, and renowned journalists.