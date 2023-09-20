First industrial association formed in electro-medical equipment sector

The manufacturers and distributors of electro-medical equipment have formed a new sectoral forum named as "Pakistan Electro-Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association" (PEMDA) at national level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The manufacturers and distributors of electro-medical equipment have formed a new sectoral forum named as "Pakistan Electro-Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association" (PEMDA) at national level.

According to a media statement issued by the forum here on Wednesday, the PEMDA members have unanimously elected Qasim Ali as Patron in Chief, Babar Kayani as Chairman, Mian Tahir Rashid as Senior Vice Chairman, Shaukat Ali and M. Naeem Ahmad as Vice Chairmen.

Besides the five office bearers, other members elected to the Executive Committee included Abid Ali, Fasihud Din, Sabir Ali Chaudhry, Shahid Mehmood, Mubarik Ali, Umer Shaikh, Muhammad Riaz, Mian Ahmed Rehman, Afzaal Iqbl Agha, Tauseef Ahmed Siddiqui, Qasim Abbasi, Zahid Iqbal Ghauri, Dr. Mumtaz Masood, Nauman Lodhi, Waheed Aslam Chattha and Muhammad Khalid.

The office-bearers will take oath of their offices in the inaugural ceremony to be attended by Abrar Shaikh, founder of PEMDA, as chief guest.