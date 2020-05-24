UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Iranian Fuel Tanker Reaches Venezuela Amid US Sanctions Threats - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

First Iranian Fuel Tanker Reaches Venezuela Amid US Sanctions Threats - Embassy

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The first of five Iranian fuel tankers with gasoline has reached Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions on both countries and amid new threats from Washington, the Iranian embassy in Caracas said.

"Today, the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Venezuela are strong and deep as never before. The first tanker has arrived. Thanks to the armed forces for escorting [the ship]. Long live the friendship between Iran and Venezuela," the statement, issued late Saturday, said.

Reports emerged last week that the US government was planning to block Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, including by confiscating the vessels and imposing sanctions on the crew.

Iran has already warned the United States against attempting to intercept Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela in the Caribbean and vowed to retaliate if that happens.

Both Iran and Venezuela were hit by the US sanctions in the past. Washington has vowed to nullify Iranian oil exports and called upon other countries to choose other suppliers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Washington Oil Caracas United States Venezuela From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

10 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.