First Iranian Fuel Tanker Reaches Venezuela Amid US Sanctions Threats - Embassy

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The first of five Iranian fuel tankers with gasoline has reached Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions on both countries and amid new threats from Washington, the Iranian embassy in Caracas said.

"Today, the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Venezuela are strong and deep as never before. The first tanker has arrived. Thanks to the armed forces for escorting [the ship]. Long live the friendship between Iran and Venezuela," the statement, issued late Saturday, said.

Reports emerged last week that the US government was planning to block Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, including by confiscating the vessels and imposing sanctions on the crew.

Iran has already warned the United States against attempting to intercept Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela in the Caribbean and vowed to retaliate if that happens.

Both Iran and Venezuela were hit by the US sanctions in the past. Washington has vowed to nullify Iranian oil exports and called upon other countries to choose other suppliers.