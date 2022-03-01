UrduPoint.com

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Opens Blue Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 06:40 PM

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi opens Blue Fair

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :First Lady, Ms Samina Arif Alvi, inaugurated the 8th three-day long Blue Fair exhibiting handicrafts, garments, jewelry, furniture, cosmetic and wooden material here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by patron-in-chief Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI), Farrah Mukhtiar, president Fatima Fazal, ex presidents Masooma Sibtain and Seerat Fatima and others, Ms Samina visited different stalls and took keen interest in the exhibition wherein a total of 94 stalls were set up.

Speaking on the occasion she stated that these were healthy and strong women who constituted a powerful nation.

"Healthy and strong women make a sturdy nation", she said adding that the incumbent government was working on empowering women who had been playing their role, shoulder-to-shoulder with men, in each sector for progress and prosperity of the country.

She underlined the need of making women 'economically independent' deploring that they had been deprived of the right to the inheritance of property though islam and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees it.

"Even in these modern times, women are treated as second citizens.

They are also deprived of right to inheritance of property though Islam and the law of the land protect it", Ms Alvi said adding that the PTI govt was working earnestly on it to get them due rights.

She noted that SBP was offering soft loans to women and suggested they apply for it without any hesitation and asked educated business entrepreneurs to lend them a hand to them for this purpose.

She announced to make her efforts for an expo centre for women entrepreneurs where they could hold such exhibitions.

The First Lady informed them that they were trying to revive the art and craft bazaar in Islamabad and added that women were contributing to the country's economy.

WCCI president, Fatima Fazal stated that their chamber was playing its role for the uplift of women entrepreneurs and artisans of South Punjab. She also said that what they need was government's help and cooperation in this connection.

She demanded an expo centre in Multan where they could organize a number of exhibitions annually instead of a single Blue Fair annually.

Begum Farrah Mukhtiar also spoke on the occasion. A good number of business women also attended the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Punjab Jewelry Progress Chamber Women Commerce Government Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; s ..

Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; seals four shops

1 minute ago
 3 officers reshuffled

3 officers reshuffled

1 minute ago
 Art exhibition on social issues opens at Governmen ..

Art exhibition on social issues opens at Government College University

1 minute ago
 Action to be taken against responsible for delayin ..

Action to be taken against responsible for delaying pension

1 minute ago
 UoS co-curricular competitions begin

UoS co-curricular competitions begin

1 minute ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce of Commerce & Industry ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce of Commerce & Industry welcomes Prime Minister packag ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>