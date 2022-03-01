First Lady Samina Arif Alvi opens Blue Fair

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :First Lady, Ms Samina Arif Alvi, inaugurated the 8th three-day long Blue Fair exhibiting handicrafts, garments, jewelry, furniture, cosmetic and wooden material here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by patron-in-chief Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI), Farrah Mukhtiar, president Fatima Fazal, ex presidents Masooma Sibtain and Seerat Fatima and others, Ms Samina visited different stalls and took keen interest in the exhibition wherein a total of 94 stalls were set up.

Speaking on the occasion she stated that these were healthy and strong women who constituted a powerful nation.

"Healthy and strong women make a sturdy nation", she said adding that the incumbent government was working on empowering women who had been playing their role, shoulder-to-shoulder with men, in each sector for progress and prosperity of the country.

She underlined the need of making women 'economically independent' deploring that they had been deprived of the right to the inheritance of property though islam and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees it.

"Even in these modern times, women are treated as second citizens.

They are also deprived of right to inheritance of property though Islam and the law of the land protect it", Ms Alvi said adding that the PTI govt was working earnestly on it to get them due rights.

She noted that SBP was offering soft loans to women and suggested they apply for it without any hesitation and asked educated business entrepreneurs to lend them a hand to them for this purpose.

She announced to make her efforts for an expo centre for women entrepreneurs where they could hold such exhibitions.

The First Lady informed them that they were trying to revive the art and craft bazaar in Islamabad and added that women were contributing to the country's economy.

WCCI president, Fatima Fazal stated that their chamber was playing its role for the uplift of women entrepreneurs and artisans of South Punjab. She also said that what they need was government's help and cooperation in this connection.

She demanded an expo centre in Multan where they could organize a number of exhibitions annually instead of a single Blue Fair annually.

Begum Farrah Mukhtiar also spoke on the occasion. A good number of business women also attended the ceremony.