First Line Of Nord Stream 2 To Be Prepared, Tested For Launch Within Few Months - Operator
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:27 PM
The first line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be prepared and tested for launch within the next few months, its operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday
Earlier in the day, Nord Stream 2 AG said that all parts of the pipeline's first leg have been connected.
The operator has said in a statement that commissioning works to fill the first leg of Nord Stream 2 with gas will take several months.