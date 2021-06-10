First Line of Nord Stream 2 to Be Prepared, Tested for Launch Within Few Months - Operator

The first line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be prepared and tested for launch within the next few months, its operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The first line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be prepared and tested for launch within the next few months, its operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Nord Stream 2 AG said that all parts of the pipeline's first leg have been connected.

The operator has said in a statement that commissioning works to fill the first leg of Nord Stream 2 with gas will take several months.