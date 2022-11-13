MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The first batch of liquefied natural gas produced at Mozambique's Coral gas field has been shipped to Europe from the Coral Sul floating platform, Italian energy giant Eni, the operator of the Coral South project, said on Sunday.

"Eni, as Delegated Operator of the Coral South project on behalf of its Area 4 Partners (ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS and ENH), informs that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from the Coral gas field, in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, has just departed from Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility," the company said in a statement.

Mozambique ranks 14th in the world for natural gas reserves.

According to Eni, the Coral South project is a landmark for the industry and brings the country to the global LNG stage. The Coral Sul floating platform has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per year and will produce LNG from the 450 billion cubic meters of the Coral reservoir's gas.

Coral South is the first project approved by Area 4 development partners in the Rovuma Basin off Mozambique's coast. The field supposedly has gas resources of some 500 billion cubic meters. Area 4 is managed by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, a joint venture between Italy's Eni, US energy company ExxonMobil and the China National Petroleum Corporation.