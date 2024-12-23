First "Made In Pakistan" Exhibition Jeddah To Open Avenues For Trade: Commerce Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has stated that the first “Made in Pakistan” Trade and Investment Conference in Jeddah would play a pivotal role in showcasing the country’s industrial strengths and fostering international partnerships. He emphasized the importance of focused matchmaking during the B2B sessions to create meaningful business opportunities for both product and service sectors, said a press release issued here Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has stated that the first “Made in Pakistan” Trade and Investment Conference in Jeddah would play a pivotal role in showcasing the country’s industrial strengths and fostering international partnerships. He emphasized the importance of focused matchmaking during the B2B sessions to create meaningful business opportunities for both product and service sectors, said a press release issued here Monday.
He said the three-day event will feature an exhibition, B2B meetings and a gala dinner, with 125 exhibitors representing Pakistan’s diverse industries, and added that the key sectors included textiles, leather, agriculture, surgical goods, engineering, construction, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, IT and more.
The exhibition is designed to connect Pakistani businesses with international buyers and investors, promoting the country’s products on a global platform.
The minister directed the initiation of a robust media campaign, including video promotions, to maximize outreach and ensure the event’s success. He highlighted the event as a significant step toward attracting foreign investment and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global market.
The Saudi side has assured full cooperation in organizing the exhibition, reflecting strong regional interest in Pakistan’s industries. With significant business deals expected, the “Made in Pakistan” Exhibition is set to become a landmark event, paving the way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities, he expressed.
Recent Stories
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills’ operations in Ra ..2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain keen to expan ..6 minutes ago
-
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return6 minutes ago
-
Global stock markets mostly higher20 minutes ago
-
Greenfield Tyre project to boost exports: Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranges grand Christmas ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Development schemes approved for Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
First "Made in Pakistan" exhibition Jeddah to open avenues for trade: Commerce Minister1 minute ago
-
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks3 hours ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets3 hours ago
-
Attractive returns to promote trade, employment opportunities: Aleem Khan3 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed on 25th3 hours ago