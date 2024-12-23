Open Menu

First "Made In Pakistan" Exhibition Jeddah To Open Avenues For Trade: Commerce Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

First "Made in Pakistan" exhibition Jeddah to open avenues for trade: Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has stated that the first “Made in Pakistan” Trade and Investment Conference in Jeddah would play a pivotal role in showcasing the country’s industrial strengths and fostering international partnerships. He emphasized the importance of focused matchmaking during the B2B sessions to create meaningful business opportunities for both product and service sectors, said a press release issued here Monday

He said the three-day event will feature an exhibition, B2B meetings and a gala dinner, with 125 exhibitors representing Pakistan’s diverse industries, and added that the key sectors included textiles, leather, agriculture, surgical goods, engineering, construction, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, IT and more.

The exhibition is designed to connect Pakistani businesses with international buyers and investors, promoting the country’s products on a global platform.

The minister directed the initiation of a robust media campaign, including video promotions, to maximize outreach and ensure the event’s success. He highlighted the event as a significant step toward attracting foreign investment and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global market.

The Saudi side has assured full cooperation in organizing the exhibition, reflecting strong regional interest in Pakistan’s industries. With significant business deals expected, the “Made in Pakistan” Exhibition is set to become a landmark event, paving the way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities, he expressed.

More Stories From Business