First, 'Made In Pakistan’ Exhibition Organized In Tashkent
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tashkent are organizing the first ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition from 28-30 June with the cooperation of the Government of Uzbekistan.
Made in Pakistan Exhibition, Tashkent is an initiative under the Regional Connectivity Policy of the Government of Pakistan to bring businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan under one roof, to explore ways, to enhance trade and establish long-lasting partnerships, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
The event was inaugurated by the Deputy Minister of Industry, Investment and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Gulamov Shokhrukh Khasanovich along with the Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Farooq, Federal Secretary of Commerce Pakistan Ahsan Ali Mangi and Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Muhammad Zubair Motiwala.
More than 80 Pakistani companies from diverse sectors are showcasing their products in the exhibition and approximately 750 B2B meetings were held with local businesses. The visitors attending the event expressed interest in Pakistani products and were impressed with the diverse range and quality being offered by Pakistani businesses.
The government representatives from Pakistan and Uzbekistan held fruitful discussions for the promotion of trade and closer economic ties between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 20244 hours ago
-
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department13 hours ago
-
Ist-phase of CPEC added 8,000MW electricity in national grid: Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes of Rs 26b13 hours ago
-
Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday13 hours ago
-
Banks to open on 29, 30 June for tax collection13 hours ago
-
FCCI to sign MoUs to facilitate its members13 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar15 hours ago
-
Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan calls on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM)16 hours ago
-
Inflation data cheers Wall Street17 hours ago
-
RCB fined Rs 1.7m for selling substandard food items17 hours ago