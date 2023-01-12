First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

UrduPoint.com

Entrepreneurs gathered at first Multan Sellers Summit organized by e-commerce giant Alibaba.com here on Thursday

The experts in their sessions gave a detailed introduction of digital marketing by highlighting its importance for the success of the businesses and participants were upbeat to utilize the international B2B e-commerce platform to increase Pakistan's exports to combat ongoing recession phase.

Around 250 participants including noted industrialists, businessmen and women, and beginners were present while more than 200 participants joined the online session with the theme "Exports: What, Why and How" utilizing e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.

Alibaba.com Pakistan marketing head Amy Lee delivered online session and hoped that Multan business community would be able to utilize e-commerce platforms for work purpose.

Vice President(VP) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Asim Saeed Sheikh said, "Digital marketing brings efficiency, cost saving and accuracy which is mandatory for successful business.

" He concluded his keynote address with a vivid quote from none other but the world's renowned tech giant billionaire Bill Gates: "If your business is not on the internet, then your business will be out of business." Asim, an industrialist, recalled times when his grandfather used to travel to Gujranwala and other cities from Multan for business purpose, but he do the same work easily by sitting in his office in recent times due to modern technology.

He said that Multan business community was passionately willing to work with e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.com for cross border business to promote exports.

Noted business personalities, members of Multan Women Chamber of Commerce were also present on the occasion.

Alibaba.com certified trainer Malik Junaid Ashraf, pioneering partner Epic Graphics M D Shazil Majeed, founder of Skills Pakistan Tanveer Nandla and Business Growth Manager Muhammad Sadiq enlightened participants on how to utilizee-commerce platforms to further grow their businesses.

