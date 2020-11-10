UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First "Offline/Online Pakistan China Industrial Expo 2020" To Be Held On 13th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

First

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is conducting its first, "Offline/Online Pakistan China Industrial Expo 2020" on November 13 to 15 at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore, in collaboration with Everest International Expo (Private) Limited.

The concept regarding offline/online exhibition is to provide choice to the participants to attend exhibition physically or by practicing social distancing, it was disclosed by SM Naveed, President PCJCCI during a press conference held on Tuesday at PCJCCI premises.

Frank Fa, CEO Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd, Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Khalid Rafique Choudhry, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI also accompanied him.

SM Navee said that during the under prevailing global pandemic it was inconvenient to hold meetings and conferences at massive levels. The current initiative has been taken to digitally link our member companies with Chinese enterprises of CNC Machinery, construction machinery, new energy, building material, agricultural machinery, plastic machinery, hardware, chemical, and auto parts. The event will be launched in innovative mode of, offline and online.

He added that all B2B meetings would be held online via terminal equipment which were installed on every booth.

In this way, the event would go on with a minimal impact of COVID-19.

Mr Wang Zihai, Executive member PCJCCI and the representative of Everest International Expo Pvt. Ltd expressed his views by saying that, "Our Company is one of the prestigious companies and our aim is to promote and enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. In Pakistan Digital market does not have many professionals and this field is still relatively new. We are directly connecting the companies from both countries and providing them chance for business match making. Around 100 companies from China and Pakistan are participating in this exhibition."Daud Ahmed shared his views during the press conference that the PCJCCI would organize more conference of this nature in collaboration with Chinese Commerce Departments. He further informed that the concept of this online and offline business interaction was to provide contemporary solutions for carrying out normal business operations by avoiding physical concentration of business people.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI ensured that proper SOPs will be followed during the exhibition; by providing face masks and sanitizers to the visitors by keeping in view the current situation of Covid19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business China Company Chamber November 2020 Market Commerce Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

13 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

16 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.