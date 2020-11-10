First "Offline/Online Pakistan China Industrial Expo 2020" To Be Held On 13th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is conducting its first, "Offline/Online Pakistan China Industrial Expo 2020" on November 13 to 15 at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore, in collaboration with Everest International Expo (Private) Limited.

The concept regarding offline/online exhibition is to provide choice to the participants to attend exhibition physically or by practicing social distancing, it was disclosed by SM Naveed, President PCJCCI during a press conference held on Tuesday at PCJCCI premises.

Frank Fa, CEO Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd, Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Khalid Rafique Choudhry, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI also accompanied him.

SM Navee said that during the under prevailing global pandemic it was inconvenient to hold meetings and conferences at massive levels. The current initiative has been taken to digitally link our member companies with Chinese enterprises of CNC Machinery, construction machinery, new energy, building material, agricultural machinery, plastic machinery, hardware, chemical, and auto parts. The event will be launched in innovative mode of, offline and online.

He added that all B2B meetings would be held online via terminal equipment which were installed on every booth.

In this way, the event would go on with a minimal impact of COVID-19.

Mr Wang Zihai, Executive member PCJCCI and the representative of Everest International Expo Pvt. Ltd expressed his views by saying that, "Our Company is one of the prestigious companies and our aim is to promote and enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. In Pakistan Digital market does not have many professionals and this field is still relatively new. We are directly connecting the companies from both countries and providing them chance for business match making. Around 100 companies from China and Pakistan are participating in this exhibition."Daud Ahmed shared his views during the press conference that the PCJCCI would organize more conference of this nature in collaboration with Chinese Commerce Departments. He further informed that the concept of this online and offline business interaction was to provide contemporary solutions for carrying out normal business operations by avoiding physical concentration of business people.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI ensured that proper SOPs will be followed during the exhibition; by providing face masks and sanitizers to the visitors by keeping in view the current situation of Covid19 pandemic.