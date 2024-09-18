First phase of FCCI election completes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) First phase of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) election for 2024-26 has been completed with the polling for corporate class. As many as 22 candidates were in the field for 14 seats for this class.

According to the unofficial and provisional results, Jawad Shafiq of M/s C-Trans (Pvt) Ltd bagged 476 votes, Shahid Majeed of M/s Shahid Majeed & Co. (Pvt) Limited 478 votes, Asim Munir of M/s Z.A Industry 478 votes, Nadeem Iqbal of M/s Zaka Travels & Tours (Pvt) Limited 478 votes, Shahzad Mushtaq of M/s Paracha Soap & Chemical Industries (Pvt) Ltd 468 votes, Khalil Qaiser of M/s Shamas Brothers (Pvt) Ltd 470 votes, Muhammad Touqeer Amjad of M/s Saeed Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd got 474 votes. Babar Waheed of M/s Rashid Textile Printing Industries (Pvt) Ltd 468 votes, Muhammad Haroon Waheed of M/s Jhang Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd 481 votes, Bilal Jamil of M/s ABM Textiles 468 votes, Abdul Haseeb Ijaz of M/s A.M Knitwear469 votes, Naveed Akram Sheikh of M/s Naveed Enterprises 461 votes, Shahid Mumtaz of M/s Qatar Flour Mills 440 votes, Abdul Qayyum of M/s Iqbal Foods (Pvt) Ltd 449 votes, Haleem Akhtar of M/s Bismillah Fabrics 173 votes, Tayyab Masood of M/s Elahi Enterprises 156 votes, Muhammad Hanan Hamza of M/s Hamza Exports 141 votes, Waqas Sohail of M/s Cotton Field 141 votes, Muhammad Manzoor of M/s Manzoor Weaving Factory 138 votes, Farrukh Hussain of M/s ALPAC Healthcare (Pvt) Ltd 133 votes, Anjum Waheed of M/s Data Fabrics 135 votes and Muhammad Arshad of M/s Arshad Gloves secured 134 votes.

Thus, Jawad Shafiq, Shahid Majeed, Asim Munir, Nadeem Iqbal, Shahzad Mushtaq, Khalil Qaiser, Muhammad Touqeer Amjad, Babar Waheed, Muhammad Haroon Waheed, Bilal Jamil, Abdul Haseeb Ijaz, Naveed Akram Sheikh, Shahid Mumtaz and Abdul Qayyum were declared successful.

These candidates have been elected for a term of two years.

According to the FCCI Election Commission composed of Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir, the total number of votes for the corporate class were 1216 out of which 616 votes were cast. Nine votes were cancelled and thus the number of valid votes was 607.

The elections were held in a peaceful and congenial environment and no candidate raised any objection to the process of polling.

The lawyers, journalists and representatives of civil society visited the chamber and congratulated the FCCI Election Commission for conducting the election in a most peaceful, impartial and transparent manner.

Later, Members election commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir announced the provisional results and congratulated the successful candidates.

Meanwhile, Madam Rubina Amjad has already been elected uncontested against one vacant reserved seat for the female. However, the polling for associate class is scheduled to be held on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Later addressing the successful candidates and their supporters Mian Muhammad Adrees expressed satisfaction over the sweeping victory of candidates nominated by the National Group.

He said that the business community has once again reposed full confidence in the leadership of National Group which is serving the business community with extreme honesty, dedication and commitment.

He said, "We would also celebrate victory in associate class on the night of Thursday September 19, 2024." The supporters of the winning candidates garlanded them and danced on the beat of drum to celebrate their victory.