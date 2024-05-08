Open Menu

First Phase Of Tajir Dost Scheme Limited To Only Registration: FBR

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan Wednesday said that the first phase of the Tajir Dost Scheme is limited to only registration of new taxpayers and urged the leaders of the trading community to persuade retailers in their respective areas to registration

He was addressing a meeting regarding Tajir Dost Scheme here at Tax House. Those who attended the meeting included Malik Mehr Elahi, president of Tanzim-e-Tajirgan,Shehzad Ahmad Siddiqui, Shaukat Ali, Shehzad Arif, Bakht Said Jan Durrani, Haji Amjad Khan, Waheed Khan, Malik Inam, Ali Jehangir Khan and others.

He was addressing a meeting regarding Tajir Dost Scheme here at Tax House. Those who attended the meeting included Malik Mehr Elahi, president of Tanzim-e-Tajirgan,Shehzad Ahmad Siddiqui, Shaukat Ali, Shehzad Arif, Bakht Said Jan Durrani, Haji Amjad Khan, Waheed Khan, Malik Inam, Ali Jehangir Khan and others.

The Chief Commissioner said that the development of the country was linked with depositing of taxes, saying it is taxes that strengthen the country on economic front.

He said that the first phase of the scheme is limited only to the registration of new taxpayers. Therefore, the leaders of the trading community persuade the retailers for the purpose.

The scheme launched on April 1 will continue till June 30, 2024. Under the scheme the taxpayers have to get 25% concession on depositing of the whole amount of the outstanding tax.

On filing the tax-returns for the year 2023, the non-filers will also get 25% concession in head of monthly advanced tax and 50% concession for those depositing annual advance taxes in single installment and filing of tax returns. Otherwise, those failed in registration will face legal proceeding including cash penalty.

On this occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Zone, Dr Farooq Jamil highlighted the utilities of Tajir Dost Scheme and explained its salient features. For the guidance and facilitation of the traders, he also distributed the pamphlets of the scheme among the participants of the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Mehr Elahi assured full cooperation to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

During the meeting, the Chief Commissioner and his team answered the apprehensions and questions of the participants.

The participants of the meeting termed the meeting welcoming for mutual contacts between tax authorities and taxpayers.

Later, the Chief Commissioner expressed gratitude to the leaders of the trading community and expressed the hope that they will play full role to make Tajir Dost Scheme successful.

