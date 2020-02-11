UrduPoint.com
First Polish Power Plant To Switch From Coal To Gas - Official

Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

First Polish Power Plant to Switch From Coal to Gas - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Poland plans to convert the coal-fired power plant in the town of Kozienice in the country's east into one that runs on gas, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Poland's Gaz-System and power company ENEA Generation signed an agreement to connect the power plant in Kozienice to a gas transmission system. According to Gaz-System's press release, gas will start being delivered to the power plant after 2030.

"Safely imported gas will be used for the safe production of electricity in Poland. Gas in Kozienice will replace coal in old and inefficient power plant units," Naimski said at the ceremony of the agreement signing.

Currently, about 80 percent of Polish electricity generating capacities are fueled by coal.

