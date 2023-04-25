First Republic Bank Lost $100 Bln in Deposits During First Quarter Banking Panic - Reports

First Republic Bank lost over $100 billion during the first quarter after bank failures spurred a domino-effect of withdrawals from regional lenders and profits fell over 33%, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) First Republic Bank lost over $100 billion during the first quarter after bank failures spurred a domino-effect of withdrawals from regional lenders and profits fell over 33%, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

First Republic's profits dropped to $269 million from $401 million last year, and revenue dropped 13%, or down to &1.2 billion dollars, said the report. The loans the bank was pressured into taking out after the deposit run is also likely to keep future earnings lower.

Though withdrawals are said to have stabilized, First Republic shares have lost 90% of their value since the banking crisis in March, which the bank is trying to make up by reducing its staff and slashing executive paychecks, according to the report.

First Republic drew massive attention after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapsed last month, jeopardizing the trust Americans have in US regional banks and leading many customers to move millions of dollars in deposits to bigger institutions.