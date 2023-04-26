UrduPoint.com

First Republic Shares Sink 49% On Bank Deposit Flight

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:26 PM

First Republic shares sink 49% on bank deposit flight

Shares of First Republic plunged 49 percent on Tuesday after the bank reported a steep drop in deposits that exacerbated worries about regional banks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Shares of First Republic plunged 49 percent on Tuesday after the bank reported a steep drop in deposits that exacerbated worries about regional banks.

The beaten-down California lender said Monday that it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter -- intensifying concerns about its long-term prospects after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and two other mid-sized banks.

While First Republic had reported quarterly profits of $269 million, that data point was overshadowed by its deposit level of $104.5 billion at end-March. This marked a drop of nearly $72 billion from the level at end-2022.

The actual flight of cash topped $100 billion as First Republic's holdings were bolstered by a $30 billion infusion of funds announced in March from a consortium of 11 US private banks.

Tuesday's brutal selloff in shares means the First Republic has lost more than 90 percent of its value since early March.

On Monday, First Republic also disclosed it was cutting 20 percent to 25 percent of its staff.

The dismal figures have prompted fresh talks among private financiers and Washington bank regulators on another initiative to try to stabilize the First Republic, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

"We do not see any easy solutions for the bank, and we still see a material probability that there is little left for equity holders once this situation fully plays out," said Morningstar analyst Eric Compton in a note.

"As we rerun the numbers based on the updated balance sheet, we do not believe First Republic will be profitable on a go-forward basis with its current balance sheet," said Compton, who estimated quarterly losses of $400-$500 million.

Regional banks have been under pressure since SVB collapsed. Lenders like Comerica and KeyCorp have signaled a weakening profit outlook, though they have not been considered unstable.

Still on Tuesday, KeyCorp, Zions Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp all lost more than five percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Bank Turkish Lira March All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah hosts International Conferen ..

University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Physics of Advanced Mate ..

4 minutes ago
 Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging c ..

Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursd ..

Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursday

21 minutes ago
 President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) seeks extension in las ..

9 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.