First Russian Aurus Senat Luxury Car For Private Customers To Be Ready In May 2021 - CEO

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Regular customers will be able to purchase Russia's Aurus Senat luxury cars, currently in production in the Republic of Tatarstan, in May 2021, but manufacturing for the off-road vehicle Komendant will take another 14 months, Aurus General Director Adil Shirinov told Sputnik.

"In May 2021, first Aurus Senat cars for private buyers are expected to roll off the assembly line in Elabuga. And I think that after an interval of 14 months the Komendant will [be manufactured]," Shirinov said.

According to Shirinov, one of the first batches of Aurus Senat cars will go to the United Arab Emirates, whose leadership received a Aurus Senat limousine back in 2019 for testing. The UAE's feedback is valued very highly, he continued, since it is important to understand how the cars operate in vastly different climates.

In December 2019, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the serial production of Aurus cars would start at the Ford Sollers plant in Elabuga in the first quarter of 2020. Further plans state that by 2024-2025, 5,000 cars will be produced annually. Retail prices will start from 18 million rubles ($270,000).

Aurus is part of the Kortezh project, which envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The cars are already used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, which is charged with protecting high-ranking Russian officials.

