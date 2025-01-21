First Session Of 'Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee' Strengthens Economic Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The inaugural session of the Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, as both nations’ explored avenues to enhance trade, investment, and cooperation in various sectors.
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, growing economy, and investment-friendly policies, inviting Cambodian businesses to explore opportunities in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The Minister emphasized Pakistan’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business and its potential as a gateway to key markets in South Asia, Central Asia, and the middle East.
Co-chaired by Ms. Nasir Hameed, Additional Secretary of Commerce from Pakistan, and Pich Rithi, Secretary of State, Ministry of Commerce, Cambodia, the session included detailed discussions on mutual interests, including trade, health, banking, agriculture, aviation, and customs.
The Cambodian Minister for Commerce highly valued and appreciated the first JTC meeting, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral engagements and ensuring they occur more frequently.
She expressed keen interest in visiting Pakistan for the second JTC meeting in Islamabad, following the formal invitation extended by Minister Jam Kamal Khan.
She also highlighted Cambodia’s extensive market access within the ASEAN region, encouraging the exploration of joint ventures to leverage regional opportunities.
Both ministers were present at the signing ceremony of the agreed minutes of the first JTC meeting, underscoring the significance of this historic collaboration.
The two sides agreed to appoint focal persons to expedite negotiations for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and enhance cooperation. They resolved to share trade-related information, organize trade delegations, and facilitate direct engagements between the business communities of both countries.
The Cambodian side showcased its robust market access through free trade agreements (FTAs) and preferential trade treatments, offering opportunities for Pakistani businesses to tap into regional and global markets.
The agreed minutes of the JTC highlighted plans for collaboration in ICT, e-commerce, agriculture, and the health sector. Both countries also expressed interest in MoUs for aviation, banking, and customs cooperation.
With bilateral trade currently valued at $45.5 million, both sides acknowledged significant untapped potential and committed to building stronger ties.
The session concluded on a positive note, laying the groundwork for deeper economic and cultural partnerships.
The next JTC session will be held in Pakistan, with dates to be decided by mutual consultation.
