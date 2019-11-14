First Session of Russian-US Business Advisory Council May Be Held at SPIEF - AmCham

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The first session of the Russian-US Business Advisory Council may be held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), Alexis Rodzianko, told Sputnik on Friday.

The initiative to convene a group which would bring together "captains" of Russian and US businesses, was voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in 2018 in Helsinki. The council is expected to help the sides determine steps for boosting trade and investment cooperation. Still, no council session has been carried out since the meeting.

"It is possible that the first meeting will be held on the SPIEF sidelines. It would be logical, especially given that in the previous years, US and Russian business leaders have held annual meetings and maintained dialogue on this platform," Rodzianko said.