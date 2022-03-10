UrduPoint.com

First Shipment Of 'Halal Meat' To Reach Tashkent Within Week: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 02:05 PM

First shipment of 'Halal Meat' to reach Tashkent within week: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the first shipment of 18 MT of 'Halal Meat' would reach Tashkent (Uzbekistan) within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the first shipment of 18 MT of 'Halal Meat' would reach Tashkent (Uzbekistan) within a week.

"We are pleased to share that the first shipment of 18 MT of 'Halal Meat' has been dispatched from Karachi to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the Adviser Commerce said this on his official twitter account.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC), 'Silk Route Reconnect Policy for Central Asia Republics (CARs) and beyond is now bearing fruit.

For the last year and a half, "we were extensively engaged with CARs" he said.

The Adviser said that the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement have been signed with Uzbekistan.

Similar agreements are being explored with other CARs, he added.

"We urge our exporters to utilise this new window opportunity," he said.

