First Shipment of US Oil for Ukraine Being Unloaded in Port of Odessa - Press Service

The first-ever shipment of oil delivered by the United States for Ukraine is currently being unloaded in the Port of Odessa, the port's press service said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The first-ever shipment of oil delivered by the United States for Ukraine is currently being unloaded in the Port of Odessa , the port's press service said on Saturday.

"The Hong Kong-flagged 'Wisdom Venture' tanker with the vessel length of 237 meters [778 feet] loaded with 75,000 tonnes of oil from the United States arrived to the Port of Odessa's dock 2H," the press service said.

According to the pres service, unloading operations could take about 36 hours.

The press service also pointed out that delivered oil was planned to be sent by the Odessa-Kremenchuk oil pipeline to the Kremenchuk refinery. The next oil tanker from the United States could arrive in Odessa in August.