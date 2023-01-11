First Supply of Kazakh Oil to Germany in January Could Reach 20,000 Tons - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The volume of the first delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in January may amount to 20,000 tons, and the annual volume may reach 1.5 million tons, Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said on Wednesday.

"The first batch is 20,000 tons of oil, this is preliminary," Aqchulaqov told journalists on the sidelines of the government meeting.

He added that the total amount of oil delivered in 2023 "could be up to 1.5 million tons."

"The maximum we could do is 6-7 million a year," the minister said.