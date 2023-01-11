First Supply of Kazakh Oil to Germany in January May Reach 20,000 Tonnes - Energy Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The volume of the first delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in January may amount to 20,000 tonnes, and the annual volume may reach 1.5 million tonnes, Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said on Wednesday.

"The first batch is 20,000 tonnes of oil, this is preliminary," Aqchulaqov told journalists on the sidelines of the government meeting.

He added that the total amount of oil delivered in 2023 "could be up to 1.5 million tonnes."

"The maximum we could do is 6-7 million (tonnes) a year," the minister said.

Aqchulaqov added that Russia supported the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"We had been waiting for an official confirmation from our colleagues from Russia on the transfer through the territory of the Russian Federation, and we have a verbal confirmation," Aqchulaqov said, adding that Astana "has never had any major problems regarding pumping" with Moscow.

Igor Demin, the spokesman of Russian oil giant Transneft, told Sputnik on December 29 that the company had received an application from Kazakh oil transporter KazTransOil for reserving additional capacities of the Druzhba pipeline in the amount of 1.2 million tonnes for oil transit to Germany in 2023, of which 300,000 tonnes would be reserved for the first quarter of the year. Demin added that KazTransOil's application required the approval of the Russian Energy Ministry.