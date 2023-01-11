UrduPoint.com

First Supply Of Kazakh Oil To Germany In January May Reach 20,000 Tonnes - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 10:40 AM

First Supply of Kazakh Oil to Germany in January May Reach 20,000 Tonnes - Energy Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The volume of the first delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in January may amount to 20,000 tonnes, and the annual volume may reach 1.5 million tonnes, Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said on Wednesday.

"The first batch is 20,000 tonnes of oil, this is preliminary," Aqchulaqov told journalists on the sidelines of the government meeting.

He added that the total amount of oil delivered in 2023 "could be up to 1.5 million tonnes."

"The maximum we could do is 6-7 million (tonnes) a year," the minister said.

Aqchulaqov added that Russia supported the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"We had been waiting for an official confirmation from our colleagues from Russia on the transfer through the territory of the Russian Federation, and we have a verbal confirmation," Aqchulaqov said, adding that Astana "has never had any major problems regarding pumping" with Moscow.

Igor Demin, the spokesman of Russian oil giant Transneft, told Sputnik on December 29 that the company had received an application from Kazakh oil transporter KazTransOil for reserving additional capacities of the Druzhba pipeline in the amount of 1.2 million tonnes for oil transit to Germany in 2023, of which 300,000 tonnes would be reserved for the first quarter of the year. Demin added that KazTransOil's application required the approval of the Russian Energy Ministry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Oil Germany Astana January May December From Government Million

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

43 seconds ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

1 hour ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.