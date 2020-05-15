First Tanker With US Oil for Belarus to Arrive in Klaipeda in Early June - Belneftekhim

The first tanker carrying 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in early June, the press secretary of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The first tanker carrying 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in early June, the press secretary of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Friday.

"Yesterday, the tanker started loading at the Beaumont port [Texas]. The exit from the port is scheduled for May 17, and the arrival to Klaipeda for the beginning of June," Aleksandr Tishchenko said in a comment, obtained by Sputnik.

He specified that this would be the first tanker with US oil fro Belarus and it would deliver 80,000 tonnes of Bakken oil.