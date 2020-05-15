UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Tanker With US Oil For Belarus To Arrive In Klaipeda In Early June - Belneftekhim

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:21 PM

First Tanker With US Oil for Belarus to Arrive in Klaipeda in Early June - Belneftekhim

The first tanker carrying 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in early June, the press secretary of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The first tanker carrying 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in early June, the press secretary of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Friday.

"Yesterday, the tanker started loading at the Beaumont port [Texas]. The exit from the port is scheduled for May 17, and the arrival to Klaipeda for the beginning of June," Aleksandr Tishchenko said in a comment, obtained by Sputnik.

He specified that this would be the first tanker with US oil fro Belarus and it would deliver 80,000 tonnes of Bakken oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Klaipeda Beaumont Belarus May June From

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

14 minutes ago

Railways to recruit 4 advisors to revamp departmen ..

21 seconds ago

AJK legislates to constitutes own tax collecting b ..

22 seconds ago

19 more tested positive for coronavirus in GB

23 seconds ago

Sindh Minister Murtaza Baloch tested positive for ..

25 seconds ago

COVID-19: PTA extends mobile devise blocking deadl ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.