First Terminal For Receiving LNG In Germany May Launch By End Of Year - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Germany's first LNG terminal could be launched as early as the end of the year in a coastal city of Wilhelmshaven, German media reported on Friday, citing energy company Uniper.

With the help of a floating system, Dusseldorf-based energy company wants to receive and process imported LNG on the North Sea coast as early as next winter, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing Uniper.

Uniper had been working on the plans for the floating LNG terminal for years, but decided to abandon the project last year. However, due to the escalation of the situation in Ukraine in February, and at the request of the German government, the energy company has put the project back on the track, the statement read.

